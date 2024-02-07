Advertisement

Delhi: The national capital continues to grapple with biting cold and fog, affecting visibility and causing delayes in train and flight operations on Thursday, January 18, morning.

As many as 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions. According to Indian Railways, trains were running 6 hours behind scheduled arrival. Several superfast trains including Puri-Nizamuddin Purushottam Express (12801) and Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (22691) are running late by 6 and 1:10 hours, respectively.

A five-and-a-half-hour delay is expected on the arrival of the Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express (12225), the railways' data mentioned.

Apart from trains, operations of several flights to and from the national capital were affected citing fog and other reasons. "I have come from Bahrain. My flight was delayed by one hour," said a passenger Diljit Kaur at Indira Gandhi International airport.

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi

Dense fog prevailed in parts of Delhi and adjoining states on Thursday as coldwave conditions continued. The India Meteorological Department said that very dense fog was witnessed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh, at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

Moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, while shallow fog was witnessed in isolated pockets of Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan and Bihar, it said.



