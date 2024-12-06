Delhi Triple Murder Shocker: How Accused Planned the Killings of Parents, Sister

New Delhi: A shocking case of triple murder has been reported in the national capital where a couple and their daughter were found murdered at their residence and the news of the same was broken to the police by the deceased couple's son. Shockingly, investigation revealed that it was the son who had committed the three murders. Here's how the accused planned and carried out the Delhi Triple Murder.

Delhi Shocker: Triple Murder of Couple and their Daughter

51-year-old Rajesh Kumar, his 46-year-old wife Komal and their 23-year-old daughter Kavita were found dead in their residence on the December 4. The couple's 20-year-old son Arjun called the police and told them that he had found his parents and sister murdered after he returned from his walk. One of the family's neighbours told ANI, “The son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister had been stabbed to death and there was blood all around. He told us it was their marriage anniversary and went out after wishing them.”

Delhi Triple Murder: How Did Police Identify the Accused

It was after a lot of investigation that the police, while interrogating the son, found out that he was responsible for the triple murders. Robbery was ruled out because nothing was stolen from the house and the CCTV footages shows that nobody suspicious entered the house.

Eventually, the son was questioned and according to SK Jain, the Joint Police Commissioner, Southern Range, “During questioning, we found contradictions in Arjun's statements. Eventually, he confessed that he killed them.” The 20-year-old aspiring boxer had killed his parents and sisters by stabbing them with an army knife that belonged to his father.

Delhi Police has recovered blood-stained clothes and an army knife allegedly used in the crime, and also seized Tanwar's mobile phones, laptop and other electronic gadgets, they said. Police recovered his blood-stained sweatshirt and the army knife from nearby Sanjay Van late Wednesday night.

Accused Searched for Murder Techniques On the Internet

According to police, Tanwar did not have good relations with his parents and was upset that they liked his sister more than him. "During investigation, it was found that the accused had searched for kind of murder techniques on internet before committing the crime," a police source said. Police have seized his mobile phones, laptop and other electronic gadgets, which will also help ascertain if he watched crime web series to get an idea to commit the crime.

The accused was pursuing a degree in political science at a Delhi University college and was a trained boxer. He represented Delhi in a state boxing event, where he won the silver medal. He had previously studied at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan.

Arjun Slit Sister and Mother's Throat, Stabbed Father to Death

During interrogation, Tanwar told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep. Then he went upstairs where he stabbed his father in his neck and slit his mother's throat, who was in the washroom, police said. Tanwar then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped them along with the knife, they added.

After coming back home, he tried to clean blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, an official said. Tanwar then provided a false alibi to police, claiming he was at the gym when the family members were murdered, he said.

Delhi Triple Murder: Accused Sent to Police Custody, Psycho-Analysis Test Likely

On Thursday, Arjun, the accused was produced before a city court from where he was sent to a three-day police custody. The police said in the court that they have to interrogate him thoroughly and confront him with some people and other evidence. The sources said that police are also contemplating to conduct a psycho-analysis test on Tanwar to determine his mental well-being.

"We are contemplating to conduct his psycho-analysis test. This will help establish his state of mind behind the crime," the source said.