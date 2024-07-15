sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:00 IST, July 15th 2024

Delhi University Sets up 4-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Students' Union Office

DU on Monday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the alleged vandalism at its students' union office which will submit its report within seven days.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi University Sets up 4-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Students' Union Office
Delhi University Sets up 4-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Students' Union Office | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:00 IST, July 15th 2024