Published 15:00 IST, July 15th 2024
Delhi University Sets up 4-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Students' Union Office
DU on Monday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the alleged vandalism at its students' union office which will submit its report within seven days.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi University Sets up 4-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Students' Union Office | Image: PTI
