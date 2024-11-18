sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi University Suspends Physical Classes Till Nov 23 as Air Quality Worsens

Published 22:24 IST, November 18th 2024

Delhi University Suspends Physical Classes Till Nov 23 as Air Quality Worsens

Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23, the varsity announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi University
Delhi University suspends physical classes till Nov 23 as air quality worsens | Image: PTI
22:24 IST, November 18th 2024