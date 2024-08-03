sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | Puja Khedkar | US Elections |

Published 14:25 IST, August 3rd 2024

Delhi University to Commence New UG Batch from Aug 29

The Delhi University on Saturday released the much awaited academic calendar for first year undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 session

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DU asks colleges to avoid consecutive classes of Value Addition Courses
The Delhi University on Saturday released the much awaited academic calendar for first year undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 session | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, August 3rd 2024