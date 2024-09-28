sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Family Suicide: Poison Packets, Spoon with Suspicious Liquid Found in Vasant Kunj Flat

Published 10:07 IST, September 28th 2024

Delhi Family Suicide: Poison Packets, Spoon with Suspicious Liquid Found in Vasant Kunj Flat

Family of 5 committed mass suicide in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. The owner of the building informed the police on Friday. Further investigations are underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Family Suicide: Poison Packets, Spoon with Suspicious Liquid Found in Vasant Kunj Flat
Delhi Family Suicide: Poison Packets, Spoon with Suspicious Liquid Found in Vasant Kunj Flat | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:03 IST, September 28th 2024