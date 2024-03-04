Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Delhi: Video Of Passengers On A Moving Bus Ruthlessly Punching And Slapping Pickpockets Goes Viral

Delhi News: Viral video shows individuals taking matters into their own hands and severely assaulting pickpockets on a moving bus.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Delhi Passengers Brutally Beat Up Pickpockets In Crowded Bus
Delhi Passengers Brutally Beat Up Pickpockets In Crowded Bus | Image:X
Viral: Many have a tendency to take the law into their own hands. However, in the actual world, these people are basically criminals. As an illustration of the same, a recently viral video shows individuals taking matters into their own hands and severely assaulting pickpockets on a moving bus. Once the same video gained popularity and was circulated online, opinions divided. While some praised the decision made by the group of people, others referred to the occasion as a "crime." The time and place of the incident could not be verified. 

'Delhi Buses', a user handle on the social media platform X (previously Twitter), tweeted the video. The caption, which said "Passengers beat up pickpockets," was written in Hindi. “Delhi's buses are now criminal hotspots. Pickpocketing instances on Delhi buses are on the rise. Pickpockets cause a lot of inconvenience for passengers. On Delhi buses, hundreds of commuters' phones and purses are taken every day."

WATCH Viral Video:

Soon after it was uploaded, the video became popular on social media, dividing many. While some criticized the crowd for their actions, others took the side of the passengers and deemed the penalties "befitting." Numerous others also voiced their concerns regarding the rise in these incidents involving public transportation. More than 12 thousand people have viewed the post since it was shared two days ago.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Viral

