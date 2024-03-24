×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 9th, 2023 at 09:07 IST

Delhi wakes up to sudden spell of rain

Vasant Kunj, Munirka enclave, Narela area, Lajpat Nagar and INA witnessed drizzle lashing the national capital in the wee hours.

Reported by: Simran Singh
Rain in delhi
Rain lashes parts of Delhi | Image: PTI/Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A sudden spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Vasant Kunj, Munirka enclave, Narela area, Lajpat Nagar and INA witnessed drizzle lashing the national capital in the wee hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, predicting heavy rainfall. The alert covers regions including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, cautioning residents and authorities to prepare for heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate rain is likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12, predicted IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that in view of the ensuing G20 Summit in New Delhi from 8-10 September, the department is monitoring the weather round the clock. It further added that IMD will issue current weather and forecast information for different locations of Delhi from the 7 September 2023 morning.

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2023 at 09:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

2 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

3 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

8 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

12 minutes ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

16 minutes ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

22 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
IIT Guwahati student held

IIT Guwahati student held

34 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

35 minutes ago
BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh

General VK Singh

36 minutes ago
Folk Dancer Dies Of Electric Shock In Rajasthan's Sikar

Folk Dancer Dies

39 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

42 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

an hour ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

an hour ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

an hour ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories10 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo