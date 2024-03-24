Advertisement

A sudden spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Vasant Kunj, Munirka enclave, Narela area, Lajpat Nagar and INA witnessed drizzle lashing the national capital in the wee hours.

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rain.



(Visuals from Lajpat Nagar and INA area) pic.twitter.com/QXE2ozzl0T — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, predicting heavy rainfall. The alert covers regions including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, cautioning residents and authorities to prepare for heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate rain is likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12, predicted IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that in view of the ensuing G20 Summit in New Delhi from 8-10 September, the department is monitoring the weather round the clock. It further added that IMD will issue current weather and forecast information for different locations of Delhi from the 7 September 2023 morning.