Updated February 18th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Delhi Weather Alert: City To Witness Rain on THESE days, Max Temp Recorded at 27 Degrees Celsius

Delhi on Sunday is likely to experience clear sky conditions. The minimum temperature will set down at 7 degrees Celsius and maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

Digital Desk
Delhi Weather
Delhi Weather Alert: City To Witness Rain on THESE days, Max Temp Recorded at 27 Degrees Celsius | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday is likely to experience clear sky conditions. The minimum temperature will set down at 7 degrees Celsius and maximum at 27 degrees Celsius.

Rain or thunderstorm with strong gusty winds is predicted for the national capital, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

On Saturday, minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius for the national capital, four notches below the season's average, as per the IMD. 

A maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius was recorded, two notches above the season's average while relative humidity swing between 90 percent and 41 percent, the IMD stated. 

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city settled at 247, that comes in the "poor"  category, as per the Central Pollution Board. 
 

Rain forecast for north India in February 2024

In the western Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted rain, hail, snowfall and thunderstorms between February 18-21. 

In Punjab, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall between February 18-20. The weather department has forecasted rains in Rajasthan on February 19. Meanwhile, Haryana and the western part of Uttar Pardesh, the ran has been predicted between 19-21.

Earlier, Delhi as well as the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were expected to see light rainfall on February 14-15. However, Delhi did not see any rainfall on those days.

In the coming few days, there could be light rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh as well as some rain in south India and Tamil Nadu, according to Skymet weather

After the rains, the weather will be colder until the end of February, it has been predicted.



 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

