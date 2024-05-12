Parts of Delhi Receive Light Rain, More Showers Likely in These States | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light intensity rain on Saturday morning, a day after being struck by dust storm, thunderstorm and lightning. The national capital and the adjoining areas, including Noida and Ghaziabad, experienced a dust storm last night.

After days of sweltering heat, Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant morning as a change in the weather was experienced this morning.

IMD Predicts More Rain

Moreover, several parts of the country are likely to witness light intensity rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan during next 3 hours. @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @AkashvaniAIR pic.twitter.com/X1hmfgdip2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept)

In a post on X at 6.43am, the IMD wrote, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan during next 3 hours.”

“Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal pradesh, south-east Assam, manipur south interior karnataka and Kerala during next 3 hours,” it said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, after the national capital and the adjoining areas experienced a dust storm last night. Light rains are also seen in some areas of Delhi.

Traffic Hit, 9 Flights Diverted at Delhi Airport

Due to a sudden change in weather which caused a dust storm, traffic was affected in Delhi as several trees were uprooted due to strong winds.

Additionally, nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport late in the evening due to bad weather. The MeT department on Friday issued an advisory for the dust storm, urging people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. “Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure their windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the advisory.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an alert on Dharam Marg and Janakpuri after a road at B2 Janakpuri was blocked by a large broken tree.

In a post on X, the traffic police asked commuters to avoid the stretch.

An uprooted tress in Delhi (ANI photo)

There were multiple reports of trees falling in different areas due to the strong winds in the city. The maximum temperature settled at 39 degree Celsius on Friday. The relative humidity oscillated between 47 and 64 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

The minimum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 39 and 29 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday. There was a high chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, IMD said.

