Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

Delhi Weather: Minimum Temperature Settles at 13 Degree Celsius, Drizzle Likely Today

Delhi Weather Update: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness overcast conditions during the day.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi weather
The weather office has forecast a drizzle during the day. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 13 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal, on Wednesday morning. The weather office has forecast a drizzle during the day. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness overcast conditions during the day. The humidity level was recorded as 80 per cent.

The air quality continued to remain in the moderate category with an improved reading at 164. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

