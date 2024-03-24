The IMD has predicted the possibility of partly cloudy skies on Monday, March 25. | Image: PTI/ Representative

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy skies on March 25, Monday, with minimum and maximum temperatures being expected to be around 16 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. As for Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Humidity levels in Delhi during the day oscilated between 92 and 42 per cent and light to moderate rain showers occured in parts of the city during the evening hours.

With inputs from PTI.