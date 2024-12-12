Published 07:05 IST, December 12th 2024
Delhiites Face Cold Wave as Temperature Dips to 4 Degree, IMD Issues Alert | LIVE
Delhi experienced a significant temperature drop this week, recording the lowest temperature in 14 years. The cold wave began when the city woke up to 4.9 degrees Celsius and continued on Thursday with a further dip to 4 degrees Celsius. Stay tuned to republic for more daily news live updates.
07:18 IST, December 12th 2024
Public Sector Banks treated as ATMs under Congress-led UPA rule: Sitharaman
Slamming Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his "baseless statements" on the functioning of public sector banks under the Modi government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "PSBs were treated as ATMs for their cronies and shady businessmen," during the Congress-led UPA regime.
Earlier in an X post on Wednesday, Gandhi accused the Centre of turning PSBs into "private financiers for only the rich and powerful corporations."
"Public Sector Banks were designed to give every Indian access to credit. The Modi government has turned these lifelines of the masses into private financiers for only the rich and powerful corporations," he alleged.
07:17 IST, December 12th 2024
Rajasthan: CM condoles cop's demise after a taxi hit his cavalcade
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has condoled the demise of an Assistant Sub-Inspector and wished speedy recovery for six others, including four policemen, injured in the accident after a speeding taxi hit the CM's convoy.
The taxi collided with the Rajasthan CM's convoy on Jagatpura road in Jaipur on Wednesday, injuring five policemen.
07:05 IST, December 12th 2024
People take refuge at night shelter as temperature dips in Delhi
Updated 07:18 IST, December 12th 2024