Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Delhi and North India Weather: Temperatures to Fall After 2 Days, Rains Predicted From Feb 18-21

IMD has predicted rain, hail, snowfall and thunderstorms between February 18-21 in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Shweta Parande
Delhi weather
IMD has predicted rain, hail, snowfall and thunderstorms between February 18-21 in Delhi and other parts of north India. | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Weather Update: Delhi and most of north India will continue to experience hotter weather in the day on February 17 and 18, and cold in the night. However, temperatures will fall again after two days, and it may rain on February 19 and the next few days after that. 

Currently, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) is seeing daytime temperatures rise to at least 23 degrees Celsius. The night temperatures are still at 9-10 degrees Celsius, leading to fluctuations. On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded temperatures of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Rain forecast for north India in February 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain, hail, snowfall and thunderstorms between February 18-21 in the western Himalayan region.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in Punjab between February 18-20. The weather department has also predicted rains in Rajasthan on February 19 and in Haryana and the western part of Uttar Pradesh between February 19-21.

Earlier, Delhi as well as the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were expected to see light rainfall on February 14-15. However, Delhi did not see any rainfall on those days.

According to Skymet weather, there could be light rain and snow in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh as well in the coming few days, as well as some rain in south India in the state of Tamil Nadu.

After the rains, the weather will be colder until the end of February, it has been predicted.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 07:56 IST

