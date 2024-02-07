Advertisement

Delhi Weather Update: Dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to affect the flight and train movements to and from the national capital on Sunday morning, causing inconvenience to passengers planning smooth and seamless travel.

The arrival of nearly 11 passenger trains to Delhi was delayed by up to 4 hours or more, and several flights were delayed or cancelled due to fog and poor visibility conditions.

The visuals from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International AIrport showed passengers awaiting the movement of their scheduled flights as several flights got delayed and a few got cancelled due to fog in several parts of the country.

Trains including Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (20817) and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801) were reported to be running late by 4 and 3:15 hours, respectively.

IRCTC Train Delay Update: List of Trains Running Late to Delhi

Several parts of North India have been reeling under severe cold wave conditions with dense fog hampering the visibility and disrupting rail and air traffic in the national capital.

Very dense fog was observed in isolated regions of Delhi, north Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, dense fog was seen in isolated pockets of Punjab, northwest Haryana, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.





