Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:56 IST
Delhi Weather Today: Recorded Minimum Temperature Of 10.8 deg C, Likely To Rain
The mercury settled at a low of 10.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, in Delhi on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The humidity level was recorded at 96 per cent.The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and very light rain during the day.
The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and very light rain during the day.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 180 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI COR BM DIV DIV
Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:56 IST