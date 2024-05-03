Advertisement

Delhi Weather: May is feeling just as chilly, despite the fact that month is typically linked to heat waves and extreme heat. April of this year was likewise quite comfortable for Delhi. On April 26, 2024, 40 degrees Celsius was the hottest temperature ever recorded for the month of April. Following that, the temperature fell and remained below average for the following five days, with a maximum dip of about 5 degrees Celsius. Today, May 3, was one of those days with a moderate climate.

Delhi Weather In May

The Meteorological Department reports that it might get as high as 38 degrees during the day on May 3. On the other hand, it will be three degrees warmer than on May 2. The IMD forecast states that because of the clear sky today, a rise in temperature is anticipated. In addition, there will be high surface winds today. Nonetheless, a daily rise in temperature is now measurable. On Friday, the high might be as high as 38 degrees.

Rain On Weekend

Though a significant increase in temperature is anticipated, there is a chance of light rain over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the highest possible temperature in Delhi is 40 degrees. Accordingly, summer heatwaves in Delhi are on the verge of arriving. The mercury in Delhi could rise above 40 degrees on May 8. There isn't a risk of strong winds or rain in Delhi since the weekend.

On May 1, the daytime temperature dropped to 33.7 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees Celsius below average, according to the weather forecasting agency Skymet. On May 2, the minimum temperature fell below 20 degrees Celsius in the morning. It was just as cold at the start of May this year as it was last year. Tell you what, on May 1, 2023, the highest temperature ever recorded was 26.1 degrees Celsius, a whole 12 degrees Celsius below average.