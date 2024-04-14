Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:31 IST
Light Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Relief From Scorching Heat | WATCH
Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In a huge respite from the existing heat wave in the country, parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Pradesh between 13-14 April and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 13-15 April, 2024.
Additionally, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness dust storm/thundersquall (50-60 kmph) today.
The weather department, had in a recent release, forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds, hail, lightning over Northwest India during 13-15 April with peak intensity on 13th & 14th April.
Advertisement
Strong surface winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between 16-18 April, the IMD release stated.
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:02 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.