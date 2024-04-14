×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Light Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Relief From Scorching Heat | WATCH

Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather.
Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather. | Image:'X'/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a huge respite from the existing heat wave in the country, parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Pradesh between 13-14 April and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 13-15 April, 2024. 

Additionally, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness dust storm/thundersquall (50-60 kmph) today. 

The weather department, had in a recent release, forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds, hail, lightning over Northwest India during 13-15 April with peak intensity on 13th & 14th April.

Advertisement

Strong surface winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between 16-18 April, the IMD release stated.
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Realty skills imperative

5 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

5 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

5 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

5 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

12 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

14 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

17 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

20 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

20 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

23 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

23 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

23 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

24 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

24 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo