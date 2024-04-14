Parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather. | Image: 'X'/PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a huge respite from the existing heat wave in the country, parts of Delhi-NCR received light rains on Saturday evening as the national capital witnessed sudden change in weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Madhya Pradesh between 13-14 April and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 13-15 April, 2024.

VIDEO | Light rains hit parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/Gvkr7KlN2B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

Additionally, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness dust storm/thundersquall (50-60 kmph) today.

The weather department, had in a recent release, forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds, hail, lightning over Northwest India during 13-15 April with peak intensity on 13th & 14th April.

Advertisement

VIDEO | Thunderstorm hits parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/TIxQXQAvXH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

Strong surface winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between 16-18 April, the IMD release stated.

