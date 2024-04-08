Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon As Max Temperature Likely to Cross 40°C Mark by April 15 | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to experience warmer days and nights by the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. The Met department said that the maximum temperature will cross the 40 degree Celsius-mark around April 15.

The weather department in its forecast for today predicted a clear sky with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and minimum at 17. The harsh summer will set in soon as the mild relief brought by a western disturbance is beginning to fade.

The mercury was under control due to the northwesterly winds over the past few days, however, that is expected to be over now. The air is likely to get warmer.

The IMD said the strong surface winds over the past week continued on Sunday as well, with average speeds of 25-35 km/per hour. However, these surface winds will get slower by Tuesday.

Minimum Temperature Likely to Soar

The minimum temperature is likely to soar three to four notches above the current one in the next few days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degree Celsius by mid April.

Last year, the maximum temperature crossed the 40 degree Celsius-mark on April 16 and on April 8 in 2022.

Furthermore, the national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, IMD said.

