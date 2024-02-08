Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:13 IST
Delhi Weather Alert! 22 Trains Delayed as Thick Fog Blankets City | Check FULL List Here
Amid fog conditions in the national capital Delhi, 22 trains are currently running late. This comes as IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Thick layers of fog in Delhi, Chennai and other parts of India have caused a disturbance in rail services. As many as 22 trains are running late by hours on Sunday.
News agency ANI shared the list of trains affected. Take a look:
Advertisement
1. Train No: 12225- AZAMGARH-DELHI KAIFIYAT EXPRESS is late by 03 hours.
2. Trains No: 12716- AMRITSAR-NANDED EXPRESS is late by 06.00 hours.
3. Train No: 12801- PURI-NEW DELHI PURUSHOTTAM EXPRESS is late by 03.30 hours.
4. Train No: 12451- KANPUR-NEW DELHI SHRAMSHAKTI EXPRESS is late 01.30 hours.
5. Train No: 12553- SAHARSA-NEW DELHI VAISHALI EXPRESS is late by 01.30 hours.
6. Train No: 12427- REWA-ANAND VIHAR EXPRESS is late by 03.00 hours
7. Train No: 12417- PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 02.15 hours.
8. Train No: 12393- RAJENDRNAGAR-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 01.30 hours.
9. Train No: 12919- AMBEDKARNAGAR-KATRA is late by 02.00 hours.
10 Train No: 14207- PRATAPGARH-DELHI JN is late by 01.30 hours.
11. Train No: 12415- INDORE-NEW DELHI is late by 01.00 hours.
12. Train No: 12779 VASCO-NIZAMUDDIN is late by 01.15 hours.
13. Train No: 12615 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI is late by 01.30 hours.
14. Train No: 12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI is late by 01.15 hours
15. Train No:12723 HYDERABAD-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 02.30 hours
16. Train No: 12138 FEROZPUR-MUMBAI EXPRESS is late by 01.00 hours
17. Train No: 12904 AMRITSAR-MUMBAI MAIL is late by 01.30 hours
18. 12458 BIKANER-DELHI SARAI ROHILLA EXP is late by 01.00 hours
19. Train No: 15707 KATIHAR-AMRITSAR EXPRESS is late by 06.00 hours
20. Train No: 12414 JAMMUTAWI-AJMER POOJA EXP is late by 06.00 hours
21. Train No:15658 KAMAKHYA-DELHI JN BTAHMPUTRA EXP is late by 03.00 hours
22. Train No: 12447 MANIKPUR-NIZAMUDDIN EXP is late by 02.00 hours
Advertisement
Published January 14th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.