New Delhi: Thick layers of fog in Delhi, Chennai and other parts of India have caused a disturbance in rail services. As many as 22 trains are running late by hours on Sunday.

News agency ANI shared the list of trains affected. Take a look:

22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 14th January. pic.twitter.com/vmY6LBOSvr — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

1. Train No: 12225- AZAMGARH-DELHI KAIFIYAT EXPRESS is late by 03 hours.

2. Trains No: 12716- AMRITSAR-NANDED EXPRESS is late by 06.00 hours.

3. Train No: 12801- PURI-NEW DELHI PURUSHOTTAM EXPRESS is late by 03.30 hours.

4. Train No: 12451- KANPUR-NEW DELHI SHRAMSHAKTI EXPRESS is late 01.30 hours.

5. Train No: 12553- SAHARSA-NEW DELHI VAISHALI EXPRESS is late by 01.30 hours.

6. Train No: 12427- REWA-ANAND VIHAR EXPRESS is late by 03.00 hours

7. Train No: 12417- PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 02.15 hours.

8. Train No: 12393- RAJENDRNAGAR-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 01.30 hours.

9. Train No: 12919- AMBEDKARNAGAR-KATRA is late by 02.00 hours.

10 Train No: 14207- PRATAPGARH-DELHI JN is late by 01.30 hours.

11. Train No: 12415- INDORE-NEW DELHI is late by 01.00 hours.

12. Train No: 12779 VASCO-NIZAMUDDIN is late by 01.15 hours.

13. Train No: 12615 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI is late by 01.30 hours.

14. Train No: 12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI is late by 01.15 hours

15. Train No:12723 HYDERABAD-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 02.30 hours

16. Train No: 12138 FEROZPUR-MUMBAI EXPRESS is late by 01.00 hours

17. Train No: 12904 AMRITSAR-MUMBAI MAIL is late by 01.30 hours

18. 12458 BIKANER-DELHI SARAI ROHILLA EXP is late by 01.00 hours

19. Train No: 15707 KATIHAR-AMRITSAR EXPRESS is late by 06.00 hours

20. Train No: 12414 JAMMUTAWI-AJMER POOJA EXP is late by 06.00 hours

21. Train No:15658 KAMAKHYA-DELHI JN BTAHMPUTRA EXP is late by 03.00 hours

22. Train No: 12447 MANIKPUR-NIZAMUDDIN EXP is late by 02.00 hours