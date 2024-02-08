English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 08:13 IST

Delhi Weather Alert! 22 Trains Delayed as Thick Fog Blankets City | Check FULL List Here

Amid fog conditions in the national capital Delhi, 22 trains are currently running late. This comes as IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert.

Tanisha Rajput
North Western Railway takes additional steps for trains safe operation in dense fog
Several trains are running late by hours due to dense fog in Delhi. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Thick layers of fog in Delhi, Chennai and other parts of India have caused a disturbance in rail services. As many as 22 trains are running late by hours on Sunday.

News agency ANI shared the list of trains affected. Take a look:

1. Train No: 12225-  AZAMGARH-DELHI KAIFIYAT EXPRESS is late by 03 hours. 
2. Trains No:  12716- AMRITSAR-NANDED EXPRESS is late by 06.00 hours. 
3. Train No: 12801- PURI-NEW DELHI PURUSHOTTAM EXPRESS is late by 03.30 hours. 
4. Train No: 12451- KANPUR-NEW DELHI SHRAMSHAKTI EXPRESS is late 01.30 hours.
5. Train No: 12553- SAHARSA-NEW DELHI VAISHALI EXPRESS is late by 01.30 hours. 
6. Train No: 12427- REWA-ANAND VIHAR EXPRESS is late by 03.00 hours
7. Train No: 12417- PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 02.15 hours.
8. Train No: 12393- RAJENDRNAGAR-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 01.30 hours. 
9. Train No: 12919-  AMBEDKARNAGAR-KATRA is late by 02.00 hours.
10 Train No: 14207- PRATAPGARH-DELHI JN is late by 01.30 hours. 
11. Train No: 12415- INDORE-NEW DELHI is late by 01.00 hours.
12. Train No: 12779 VASCO-NIZAMUDDIN is late by 01.15 hours.
13. Train No: 12615 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI is late by 01.30 hours. 
14. Train No: 12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI  is late by 01.15 hours
15. Train No:12723 HYDERABAD-NEW DELHI EXPRESS is late by 02.30 hours
16. Train No: 12138 FEROZPUR-MUMBAI EXPRESS is late by 01.00 hours
17. Train No: 12904 AMRITSAR-MUMBAI MAIL  is late by 01.30 hours
18. 12458 BIKANER-DELHI SARAI ROHILLA EXP is late by 01.00 hours
19. Train No: 15707 KATIHAR-AMRITSAR EXPRESS is late by 06.00 hours
20. Train No: 12414 JAMMUTAWI-AJMER POOJA EXP is late by 06.00 hours
21. Train No:15658 KAMAKHYA-DELHI JN BTAHMPUTRA EXP is late by 03.00 hours
22. Train No: 12447 MANIKPUR-NIZAMUDDIN EXP is late by 02.00 hours 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

