Updated March 21st, 2024 at 07:29 IST

Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Workers Die, 1 Critical as 2-Storey Old Construction Caves In

Two laborers, Arshad (30) and Tauheed (20), were declared dead at GTB Hospital, while the condition of another, Rehan (22), is critical

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Two people died after a two-storey old under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome
Two people died after a two-storey old under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Delhi Building Collapse: Two people died after a two-storey old under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome. North East DCP Joy Tirkey said that at around 2:16 in the night, information was received about the collapse of a two-storey old under-construction building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome.

Station officer Anoop says, "We received a call regarding a building collapse and the team reached the spot. Three workers were buried under the debris..."

“Two laborers, Arshad (30) and Tauheed (20), were declared dead at GTB Hospital, while the condition of another, Rehan (22), is critical and is being treated,” said North East DCP Joy Tirkey.

He said that legal action will be taken in the matter.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are being made to trace him. Further investigation is ongoing.

More details are awaited.

Five-Storey Under-Construction Building Collapses in Kolkata

In a similar incident on Monday, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area, killing four and injuring several others. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced compensation for the kin of the deceased and those affected in the accident.

"A 5-storey building (illegally constructed) has collapsed at Hazari Mollah Bagan; Garden Reach; Metiabruz, KMC Ward No. 134," West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari posted from his X handle, adding that the particular area falls under the 'citadel' of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 07:19 IST

