New Delhi: A 65-year-old woman died after being hit by a car outside her house here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman, identified as Janaki Kumari, was sweeping outside her house when a car driven by her neighbour Mukul Rathore (25) hit her around 9 am, they said.

The incident was caught in a cctv camera in which Janaki could be seen being tossed in the air after she was hit by the car. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead, an officer said.

Rathore was accompanied by his other relatives in the vehicle, police said.

He has been booked under the section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and further investigations are on, the officer said.