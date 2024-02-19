English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 15:25 IST

Delhi:Man arrested for fabricating robbery to steal Rs 2 lakh

Delhi:Man arrested for fabricating robbery to steal Rs 2 lakh

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an employee of a cardboard factory for allegedly concocting a fake robbery story to steal Rs 2 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The Nangloi police station had received a call around 10:15 pm on Saturday, in which a man had said that his driver had been assaulted by two persons and Rs 2 lakh had been robbed, they said.

Advertisement

On examining footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, police found that no such incident had taken place near Sukhi Nahar, the officials said.

When the driver, Sanjay, was questioned, he gave different versions of the sequence of events that led to the robbery, raising suspicion, they said.

Advertisement

He told police that he owns a pick-up truck and on Saturday, after delivering a consignment of cardboards at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and collecting Rs 2 lakh, he stopped near Sukhi Nahar around 9 am, a senior officer said.

Sanjay said that he had consumed alcohol, and was in an inebriated state, when two to three persons assaulted him and stole the Rs 2 lakh that he had collected on behalf of his employer, Puneet Arora, the officer said.

Advertisement

To add, no injury marks were found on his body, contradicting his claim that he was assaulted, the officer said.

In his complaint, Arora stated that Sanjay had called him around 9.15 pm on Saturday to inform about the assault and robbery, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said that when Arora further asked Sanjay about the incident, he started suspecting that he was being told a fabricated story.

Arora told police about his suspicion.

Advertisement

Sanjay’s movement on Saturday was tracked down with the help of CCTV camera footage, the officials said.

During interrogation, Sanjay, a resident of Swarn Park in Mundka, confessed to concocting the false story of robbery to seat the money, the officer said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at the Nangloi Police Station and the money has been recovered, the officials said. PTI NIT NIT ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

4 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videos25 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali: Republic Reporter Dragged, Assaulted And Arrested By Cops

    Politics News36 minutes ago

  3. Court Acquits 4 Men Accused of Killing 2 During 2020 Delhi Riots

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. Mahindra unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range variants

    Automobile36 minutes ago

  5. TikTok under EU scrutiny for digital rulebook breach

    Tech 40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo