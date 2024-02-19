Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an employee of a cardboard factory for allegedly concocting a fake robbery story to steal Rs 2 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The Nangloi police station had received a call around 10:15 pm on Saturday, in which a man had said that his driver had been assaulted by two persons and Rs 2 lakh had been robbed, they said.

Advertisement

On examining footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, police found that no such incident had taken place near Sukhi Nahar, the officials said.

When the driver, Sanjay, was questioned, he gave different versions of the sequence of events that led to the robbery, raising suspicion, they said.

Advertisement

He told police that he owns a pick-up truck and on Saturday, after delivering a consignment of cardboards at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and collecting Rs 2 lakh, he stopped near Sukhi Nahar around 9 am, a senior officer said.

Sanjay said that he had consumed alcohol, and was in an inebriated state, when two to three persons assaulted him and stole the Rs 2 lakh that he had collected on behalf of his employer, Puneet Arora, the officer said.

Advertisement

To add, no injury marks were found on his body, contradicting his claim that he was assaulted, the officer said.

In his complaint, Arora stated that Sanjay had called him around 9.15 pm on Saturday to inform about the assault and robbery, the officials said.

Advertisement

They said that when Arora further asked Sanjay about the incident, he started suspecting that he was being told a fabricated story.

Arora told police about his suspicion.

Advertisement

Sanjay’s movement on Saturday was tracked down with the help of CCTV camera footage, the officials said.

During interrogation, Sanjay, a resident of Swarn Park in Mundka, confessed to concocting the false story of robbery to seat the money, the officer said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at the Nangloi Police Station and the money has been recovered, the officials said. PTI NIT NIT ANB ANB