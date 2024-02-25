Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 20:08 IST

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 33.2 deg Celsius

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, one notch below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, one notch below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, was 25.1 degrees Celsius in the morning, considered normal for this time of the year, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 85 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers" on Saturday.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 31 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday.

Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm was 79.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe". 

Published September 10th, 2021 at 20:08 IST

