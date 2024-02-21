Updated April 17th, 2022 at 11:10 IST
Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 21.7 deg C
Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 21.7 deg C
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 47 per cent, they said.
Advertisement
According to the IMD, the city will witness mainly clear skies through the day with the maximum temperature touching up to 41 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 40 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal and the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. PTI AMP TIR TIR
Advertisement
Published April 17th, 2022 at 11:10 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.