Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 11:10 IST

Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 21.7 deg C

Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 21.7 deg C

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 47 per cent, they said.

Advertisement

According to the IMD, the city will witness mainly clear skies through the day with the maximum temperature touching up to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 40 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal and the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. PTI AMP TIR TIR

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 11:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

15 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

15 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

15 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

15 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

15 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

15 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

15 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

16 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Amid Speculations, Kamal Haasan Claims Hasn't Joined INDI Alliance

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  2. Condolences Pour in After Demise of Senior SC Lawyer Fali S Nariman

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. India News LIVE | PM Modi, Greek Counterpart Hold Bilateral Talks

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Triptii Is The 'Mystery Girl' Kartik Hinted At In Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Post

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo