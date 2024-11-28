Delhi’s Power Demand Set To Break All Records This Winter? Details Inside

New Delhi: As Delhi's power consumption continues to grow, the city's winter months are expected to mirror the record-breaking peak demand seen during the summer.

In the months of summer, Delhi’s power demand reached 8656 MW.

According to an official statement, forecasts from SLDC (State Load Dispatch Centre) indicate that Delhi's peak power demand this winter could surpass 6300 MW, setting a new seasonal high.

2023 Winter Power Demand Was Clocked At 5816 MW

Last winter, Delhi’s peak power demand reached 5816 MW, the highest ever recorded in the national capital. In the BRPL and BYPL areas, peak demand previously hit 2529 MW and 1210 MW, respectively. This winter, however, these figures are expected to surpass 2600 MW for BRPL and 1240 MW for BYPL.

To ensure reliable power supply throughout the year, BSES discoms are prioritizing strategic power planning, accurate demand forecasting, and the upkeep of a robust distribution network.

These efforts aim to provide consistent power to over 50 lakh consumers, covering 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi in the upcoming winter months.

In their commitment to an eco-friendly and dependable supply, BSES has secured more than 2000 MW of renewable energy. This green energy mix includes 840 MW of solar power, 546 MW of hydropower, 500 MW of wind energy, 40 MW of waste-to-energy, and over 180 MW from rooftop solar installations across Delhi.