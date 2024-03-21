×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Delivery Man Sexually Harasses 30-Year-Old Female Software Techie at Home

The 30-year-old techie had a harrowing encounter that occurred after she had ordered a meal from a nearby restaurant which was delivered at 6:45 pm.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delivery Man Harasses Techie
The delivery boy with a beard was wearing a face mask which was pulled down to the chin. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bangalore: A nightmare unfolded for a female software engineer who ordered food from a major online business. The delivery man allegedly sexually harassed her at her home on March 17.

The 30-year-old techie had a harrowing encounter that occurred after she had ordered a meal from a nearby restaurant which was delivered at 6.45 pm.

The techie said she first asked the man if he wanted water as a courtesy. Moments later the delivery agent asked her if he could use her washroom. The techie then gave him instructions. She then headed towards the kitchen and found the man following her.

She added that the guy held her hand, and she started shouting at him. She then took a frying pan and hit him at the back. The delivery man ran away.

According to the victim, the delivery boy with a beard was wearing a face mask which was pulled down to the chin. She then called 112 (police helpline) and a Hoysala team from Whitefield police station attended to her and suggested she lodge a complaint with HAL police.

According to the summary of the complaint, "the complainant placed an order on Swiggy dated 17.03.2024 and order no-16964845953582, a delivery boy named Akash B came to the complainant's house at around 6.30 pm and placed an order and asked him to use the washroom urgently. Then when the delivery boy asked the complainant for drinking water, the complainant followed the complainant when he went to the kitchen to fetch water. When the complainant's hand was bit the complainant shouts loudly and slaps him on the cheek. The delivery boy then ran away from there."

Following the incident, the residents of the four-storey building where the techie lives have decided not to allow delivery boys to enter the premises anymore and will now have to collect deliveries from the gates. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:02 IST

