Dense Fog Blankets Delhi on Christmas, AQI Drops to 'Very Poor'

New Delhi: A cold wave and dense fog wrapped Delhi on Christmas morning, causing a sharp drop in temperatures and poor visibility across the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, while visuals from Kartavya Path, Janpath, Dwarka, and India Gate showed no visibility due to the dense fog.

Visibility in the city was recorded at 100 meters due to dense fog at 5:30 am.

Mohammad Javed Ansari, a local said that people had started using bonfires to keep themselves warm.

"The temperature have dropped down a lot due to the rain that took place yesterday. We have to use bonfires to keep ourselves warm.." Ansari said speaking to ANI.

Another local complained about the lack of visibility due to the fog. "The temperature has dropped down a lot due to the rain yesterday. It has become very cold and there is barely any visibility.." said the local.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the city was recorded at 333, falling under the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 am. The AQI measured in other areas also remained in the 'very poor' category. AQI in Anand Vihar was 360, 372 at Ashok Vihar, 362 at Bayana, and 324 at the CRRI Mathura Road.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Deepak Pandey, another local, said both the winter and pollution had become harsh in the city. "The pollution and the winters both have become very harsh. It is taking a toll on people as they are suffering from breathing difficulties..." said Pandey.

Another local said that the government would have find a permanent solution to the pollution in the city. "The pollution has reduced a bit due to the rain, however the government needs to find a permanent solution to this," said a local.