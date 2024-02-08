English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Dense fog hits flight, rail operations in Jammu and Kashmir

Important visits of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda were also cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Gursimran Singh
Jammu and Kashmir comes to a standstill due to fog situation
Jammu and Kashmir comes to a standstill due to fog situation | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: Even after nine days of the 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir is yet to get any respite from chilly weather conditions and temperature is dipping further with each passing day. The dense fog has engulfed the Jammu city, which has hit air and rail operations in the region.

Senior officials of Indian Airport Authority informed Republic that due to prevailing weather conditions, dense fog has engulfed the region, and flight operations have been hit. "At present, the visibility is close to 300 meters which is way less than required 800 meters to operate flight operations, the flights will only be able to operate once fog disappears," he added.

Railway operations also hit in Jammu

The railway operations in the Jammu region have also been hit due to implement weather conditions and almost all the trains are running late from Jammu railway station. The delay in trains like Vande Bharat are below one hour while some trains like Pooja are running late for over 12 hours.

Winter vacations extended for second time

Jammu and Kashmir Education department has extended the vacations for the second time and the schools will now reopen on 15th January. The schools were set to open on January 04, which was extended till January 08, and now till 15th January. AK Sharma, Director School Education said that any further decision will be taken only day before, after looking into weather conditions.

Amit Shah's Jammu visit called off due to dense fog

Due to adverse weather conditions, Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir today, where he was scheduled to attend the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra, inaugurate projects, distribute appointment letters, review security, and meet affected families, has been deferred. The officials said that slot of flying was very less, and it was during afternoon hours which was making the return flight with no chance to return.

JP Nadda's visit to Jammu was cancelled due to weather conditions

BJP Chief JP Nadda's visit to Jammu on Sunday was cancelled at last moment due to inclement weather conditions. Nadda later joined core group meeting at BJP Headquarters virtually from Chandigarh.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

