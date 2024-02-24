Advertisement

Ahead of the Jharkhand High Court's hearing on the Deoghar ropeway mishap, CM Hemant Soren led the state government on Wednesday constituted a panel to investigate the cable car tragedy that had shaken the conscience of the nation a few days ago. The four-member high-level panel constituted for the enquiry will be headed by the principal secretary of the finance department, Ajay Kumar Singh, tourism secretary Amitabh Kaushal, a representative nominated by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and another from the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM), Dhanbad.

The committee has been asked to submit the report of the investigation within two months. The Jharkhand Tourism Department issued a notification informing about the inquiry into the April 10 incident, where 3 people lost their lives and over 50 were rescued.

The tourism department further informed that the committee is allowed to board experts from any institution in the country to help in the probe. The tourism department to date has maintained that there were ‘unknown reasons’ behind the collapse of the regular functioning of the trolleys which led to the collision.

High Court to take up hearing on the Deoghar incident on April 26

This comes after the Jharkhand High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The matter will be taken up for a hearing on April 26. However, before that, the Hemant Soren government has been asked to submit an affidavit with a full inquiry report.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced that he would hold a high-level investigation into the Deoghar ropeway tragedy, which saw over 50 people stranded in mid-air after a cable car malfunctioned in the Trikut hills. In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand informed the public that an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and that those found culpable would face severe punishment.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) were involved in the rescue operation of the travellers who were stuck mid-air after the accident. The rescue operation lasted for 48 hours.

Image: ANI

