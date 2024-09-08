sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:36 IST, September 8th 2024

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Invited to US by Kamala Harris, Leaving Tonight

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress strategist DK Shivakumar has been invited to New York by US Vice President Kamala Harris, according to sources.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress strategist DK Shivakumar has been invited to New York by US Vice President Kamala Harris, according to sources. | Image: PTI/file
13:29 IST, September 8th 2024