Published 13:36 IST, September 8th 2024
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Invited to US by Kamala Harris, Leaving Tonight
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and Congress strategist DK Shivakumar has been invited to New York by US Vice President Kamala Harris, according to sources.
Image: PTI/file
