Published 17:28 IST, August 31st 2024
Dermatologist Cleared After Allegation of Inappropriate Touching at Uttar Pradesh Nursing Home
A dermatologist was cleared of inappropriate touching allegations after CCTV footage showed he examined the patient from outside the cabin.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP doctor accused of inappropriately touching woman gets clean chit after preliminary probe | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:28 IST, August 31st 2024