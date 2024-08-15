sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Design in India, Design for World': PM Modi's Push for Indigenous Design Capabilities

Published 14:02 IST, August 15th 2024

'Design in India, Design for World': PM Modi's Push for Indigenous Design Capabilities

PM Modi Thursday exalted indigenous design capabilities and stressed upon creating products that cater to both domestic as well as international markets.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Independence Day 2024: World Extends I-Day Wishes to India
PM Modi Thursday exalted indigenous design capabilities and stressed upon creating products that cater to both domestic as well as international markets. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:02 IST, August 15th 2024