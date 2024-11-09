sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Desist From Such Falsehood': India Slams Pakistan at UN For Raking Up Kashmir Again

Published 09:56 IST, November 9th 2024

'Desist From Such Falsehood': India Slams Pakistan at UN For Raking Up Kashmir Again

India slammed Pakistan for peddling “falsehood” after it referred to Jammu and Kashmir during a debate on peacekeeping operations in the UN

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024.
India | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:53 IST, November 9th 2024