Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

Devastating Road Accident In Hasnu Village Claims 6 Lives, One Severely Injured

Car Accident Claims six Lives, Leaving One Survivor. Deceased were taken out of the ditch by the police with the help of SDRF and local people

Digital Desk
Devastating Road Accident In Hasnu Village Claims 6 Lives
Devastating Road Accident In Hasnu Village Claims 6 Lives | Image:Repubic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the serene village of Hansnu, tragedy unfolded in an road accident when an Alto car, bearing the number UK 07 DU-4719, veered off course near Atal Marg. The vehicle, carrying seven passengers, including Sanju, Suraj, Sheetal (Suraj's wife), Sajna, Divyansh, Yash (Suraj's son), and Jeet Bahadur (son of Sukh Bahadur), lost control and plunged into a deep ditch.

Six individuals tragically lost their lives in the accident, succumbing to the impact of the crash. Sanju, Suraj, Sheetal, Sajna, Divyansh, and Yash perished on the spot.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has also posted about the unfortunate accident. 

Jeet Bahadur, the sole survivor, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Government Primary Health Center in Tuni for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, upon receiving news of the incident, the police force and SDRF teams mobilized swiftly, initiating rescue operations and retrieving the bodies from the wreckage. On getting information about the incident, it was found that alto vehicle number: UK 07 DU 4719, which was going from Pandranu himachal to Dasaun, went out of control near hansyun village and fell into a deep ditch.

 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:05 IST

