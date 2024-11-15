Published 00:08 IST, November 15th 2024
Developed Countries Must Provide At Least USD 1.3 Trillion Each Year Till 2030: India at COP 29
During COP 29 talks, India said developed countries must commit to providing at least USD 1.3 trillion each year until 2030 to developing nations.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India at COP 29 talks said that developed countries must commit to providing at least USD 1.3 trillion each year until 2030 to developing nations | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:08 IST, November 15th 2024