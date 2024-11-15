sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:08 IST, November 15th 2024

Developed Countries Must Provide At Least USD 1.3 Trillion Each Year Till 2030: India at COP 29

During COP 29 talks, India said developed countries must commit to providing at least USD 1.3 trillion each year until 2030 to developing nations.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
00:08 IST, November 15th 2024