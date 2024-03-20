×

Updated May 14th, 2022 at 16:56 IST

Developing countries' climate actions contingent on delivery of finance, tech transfer: Union Min

Developing countries' climate actions contingent on delivery of finance, tech transfer: Union Min

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said ambitious implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent on the adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other support.

Participating in the BRICS high-level meeting on climate change, the minister highlighted the relevance of the forum to jointly address climate change, to explore approaches to accelerate low-carbon and resilient transition, and to achieve sustainable recovery and development.

The BRICS high-level meeting was chaired by China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu, and attended by environment ministers of BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Yadav underscored India’s commitment to strong climate action, including the promotion of sustainable lifestyles based on mindful consumption and reduction of waste.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading by example by taking several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilising the private sector to make climate commitments, he said.

Yadav mentioned how India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions.

He added that "ambitious implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent on the ambitious and adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support, as mandated by the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and the Paris Agreement".

The minister expressed optimism towards the delivery of climate finance according to the Glasgow decision and Climate Finance Delivery Plan released by the COP 26 presidency.

BRICS environment ministers expressed commitment to strengthen collaboration on climate change, and broaden and deepen the contents of cooperation.

The countries also agreed to carry out policy exchanges and cooperation in areas of environment and climate change. PTI GVS RHL RHL RHL

Narendra Modi

