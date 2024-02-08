English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Nation Wants To Know/ People Are Proud of Who They Are, Be Part of History: Sri Sri On Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ahead of the much anticipated consecration ceremony at Ram Temple, Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke exclusively to Republic.

Digital Desk
Development Not Limited to Building of Roads, But Culture & Civilisation: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Development Not Limited to Building of Roads, But Culture & Civilisation: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
New Delhi: Ahead of the much anticipated consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar responded to those calling Ram Mandir a symbol of Hindu supremacism or Hindu revivalism, by saying people today are very proud of who they are and appealed everyone to be part of the grand Ayodhya fest. 

"People today are very proud of who they are. The rival means something good is being revived so why to shy about it. If you closely watch developed countries the struggle they are going through is appalling. Earlier, Yoga was taboo but today one-third of the population are doing yoga," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told Editor-In-Chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami

He added that development is not only limited to building of roads, but it also means development of culture and civilisation. 

Reacting to the opposition leaders turning down the Ram Mandir invite, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar asserted that consecration ceremony is once in a lifetime programme and leaders should keep politics aside.  

“Lord Ram belongs to the population of India, keep politics aside. This is once in a lifetime programme. Everything is not politics. It's time to see beyond your party politics as it is a moment of pride for us,” said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, adding that the whole country is coming together to celebrate and it shouldn't be stopped anymore. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

