Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that development has reached even the remotest part of the country in past eight years of Modi government.

Addressing a massive gathering after paying obeisance at the Sankri temple at Pancheri near here, he said, development without any vote consideration has been the motto under Prime Minister Modi.

“We have followed the culture of providing what was required at whatever place so that there is equitable development of every area and in doing so we have simply followed the bottomline of reaching out to the most needy pockets of region and delivering justice to all, appeasement to none, without any considerations of vote politics and without thinking as to whether the people of that area vote for us or not,” Singh said. Describing Udhampur, Kathua, Doda as among the most developed Lok Sabha constituencies of the country during last eight years of the Modi government, he said that during this period the development has reached remotest parts of the region which stood neglected during the earlier regimes.

On the occasion, the minister also dedicated to the public a community hall constructed from MP LAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds.

Singh said, North India’s first river rejuvenation project was started at Udhampur river Devika, and India's longest express road corridor between Delhi and Katra will be completed in the next one year.

The minister is a Lok Sabha member from Udhampur constituency.

Similarly, the country's 2nd Vande Bharat express train was started between Katra and Delhi and the world's highest railway bridge is nearly to complete in Reasi for which lot of efforts had to be made to come out with appropriate rail alignment which could negotiate the hilly terrain to connect Kashmir with the rest of India, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Udhampur, Kathua and Doda is possibly the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country, said Singh, which got three centrally funded medical colleges in a short span of time. PTI AKV RCJ