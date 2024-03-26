×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2022 at 00:02 IST

Development reached remotest part of country in last eight years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that development has reached even the remotest part of the country in past eight years of Modi government.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Development reached remotest part of country in last eight years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that development has reached even the remotest part of the country in past eight years of Modi government.

Addressing a massive gathering after paying obeisance at the Sankri temple at Pancheri near here, he said, development without any vote consideration has been the motto under Prime Minister Modi.

“We have followed the culture of providing what was required at whatever place so that there is equitable development of every area and in doing so we have simply followed the bottomline of reaching out to the most needy pockets of region and delivering justice to all, appeasement to none, without any considerations of vote politics and without thinking as to whether the people of that area vote for us or not,” Singh said. Describing Udhampur, Kathua, Doda as among the most developed Lok Sabha constituencies of the country during last eight years of the Modi government, he said that during this period the development has reached remotest parts of the region which stood neglected during the earlier regimes.

On the occasion, the minister also dedicated to the public a community hall constructed from MP LAD (Member of Parliament Local Area Development) funds.

Singh said, North India’s first river rejuvenation project was started at Udhampur river Devika, and India's longest express road corridor between Delhi and Katra will be completed in the next one year.

The minister is a Lok Sabha member from Udhampur constituency.

Similarly, the country's 2nd Vande Bharat express train was started between Katra and Delhi and the world's highest railway bridge is nearly to complete in Reasi for which lot of efforts had to be made to come out with appropriate rail alignment which could negotiate the hilly terrain to connect Kashmir with the rest of India, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Udhampur, Kathua and Doda is possibly the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country, said Singh, which got three centrally funded medical colleges in a short span of time. PTI AKV RCJ

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2022 at 00:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

accident

3 Dead in Accident

a minute ago
Nakuul Mehta

TV Celebs' Holi Photos

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra

Nickyanka's Holi In India

an hour ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

'Rate Card' Comment

an hour ago
Lee Sang Yeob wedding photo

Sang Yeob Wedding Photos

an hour ago
Anne Hathaway

Anne On Miscarriage

an hour ago
Russia President Vladimir Putin

Moscow Concert Update

an hour ago
Crime

9-Yr-Old Kidnapped

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs PBKS: Standouts

an hour ago
Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

2 hours ago
Siddhant Karnick and Triptii Dimri

Siddhant On Dating

2 hours ago
Shiva Statue at Sadhguru Ashram

Saptarishi Avahanam

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

2 hours ago
Road accident

Noida Boy Accident

2 hours ago
Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius breaks down

2 hours ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

2 hours ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World14 hours ago

  5. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo