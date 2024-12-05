PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend Maharashtra Oath-Taking as Fadnavis Gears Up for Third Stint as CM

Mumbai: The much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected BJP-led Mahayuti government is all set to be a grand affair on Thursday, December 5. Following the landslide victory of BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as the Chief Minister later in the day, putting end to at least one speculation in the 'maha' political landscape.

Along with Fadnavis, his deputies, including Ajit Pawar and Ekanth Shinde, are also expected to be administered oath by the governor in the grand event in Mumbai's Azad Maidan which will mark the presence of top leaders of BJP's allies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and several other dignitaries. While Ajit Pawar has made it clear that he will take oath on Thursday, there was no confirmation yet from the Shinde camp that he would accept the deputy CM post. The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls and results on November 23.

Over 40K Guests to Attend Grand Event

According to sources, over 40,000 guests are anticipated to attend the function with 9-10 union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, and 19 Chief Ministers. Sources revealed that a separate seating arrangement has made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions. It is learnt that Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state are also expected to attend the event. The guest list also has a mention of Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The ceremony is going to be a star-studded event as several renowned personalities from Marathi and Hindi film industry are also expected to mark their presence. Further, more than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fadnavis, with Shinde and Ajit Pawar, met Governor Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form a government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners. Before that, Fadnavis was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Mahayuti's Maha victory

In the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), registered a resounding victory by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House. With this, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, bagging 132 seats of the 149 seats it contested, securing a vote share of 26.77%. This is a step up from the 2019 Assembly elections, where the BJP had secured 105 seats and a 25.75% vote share. Its ally, the Shiv Sena ( Eknath Shinde faction), added a significant 12.38% vote share, further strengthening the coalition’s hold over the state. While Shinde-led Sena bagged 57 seats, the NCP won 41 seats to take the Mahayuti total to 230 seats.

This victory positions the BJP as the undisputed leader in Maharashtra politics, dominating both in terms of vote share and seat tally.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The MVA retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the just-concluded state polls, leaving the Aghadi with just 46 seats. Meanwhile, the term of the current state assembly ended on Wednesday, November 26. Fadnavis is all set to become Maharashtra CM for third term after serving as the top leader in 2014 and 2019.

Post 2014 elections, Fadnavis had completed a full five-year term while in coalition with the then-undivided Shiv Sena. After the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP, under Fadnavis, briefly formed a government with Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as deputy chief minister. However, the government lasted only for 80 hours, as Ajit Pawar pulled out again to be with his uncle, Sharad Pawar , the current NCP (SP) chief.

For the first time in six decades, there will be no leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly due to the inadequate number of MLAs in the opposition camp.

As per norms, a single party, and not a coalition, should have at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the 288-member House to stake claim to the House opposition leader’s post, an official said.