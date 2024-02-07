English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Devotee Suffers Heart Attack Inside Ram Mandir During Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

After Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) collapsed inside the temple complex, a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him.

Devotee Suffers Heart Attack Inside Ram Mandir During Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya
Devotee Suffers Heart Attack Inside Ram Mandir During Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya | Image:Freepik
Ayodhya: In a timely medical intervention, a mobile hospital of the IAF's rapid response team saved a devotee who suffered a heart attack while attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram temple here on Monday.

After Ramkrishna Srivastava (65) collapsed inside the temple complex, a team of BHISHM Cube led by Wing Commander Manish Gupta evacuated him within a minute of the incident and provided on-site treatment, capitalising on the critical golden hour -- the first hour following a traumatic injury or medical event which is crucial for successful emergency treatment, a statement said.

Upon initial assessment, it was found that Srivastava's blood pressure level had shot up to dangerously high level of 210/170 mm Hg, it added.

The rapid response team provided him preliminary treatment at the site. Once the patient's condition stabilised, he was taken to the civil hospital for further observation and specialised care, according to the statement.

Two Cube-BHISHM mobile hospitals under the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management project were deployed in Ayodhya to bolster medical readiness and response capabilities for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, according to a statement of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued on Sunday.

These mobile hospitals are equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, the statement added.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:24 IST

