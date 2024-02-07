English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Devotees From Maharashtra Offer Over 7-Foot-Long Sword to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya | WATCH

News agency ANI posted a video of the devotees along with Arun dressed in attires similar to Maratha soldiers and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Manisha Roy
giant sword
The sword has been named ‘Nandak Khadag’. | Image:ANII
Ayodhya: As devotees continue to shower Lord Ram with their love and unique offerings, a man from Maharashtra has gifted a massive sword measuring 7 feet 3 inches, to the deity. The blacksmith, Nilesh Arun, brought the sword weighing about 80kg from Mumbai to Ayodhya and presented the sword to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Wednesday. The sword has been named ‘Nandak Khadag’. 

News agency ANI posted a video of the devotees along with Arun dressed in attires similar to Maratha soldiers and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. 

The massive sword has several carvings on it. Arun claims that his ancestors used to make weapons for the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to media reports, the sword has been made using gold and brass. However, how much gold is used in the creation is not clear. 

According to Arun, this offering represents his deep devotion to Lord Ram. 

This comes three days after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the newly-inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The rituals of the ceremony were performed by Prime Minister Narendra amid a grand celebration. VVIPs from all walks of lives attended the historic event.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

