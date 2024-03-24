×

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 17:23 IST

DFS directs staff to not share photos of G20 venue, security passes online

The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held here from September 9-10. (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • 1 min read
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued an order directing its staff deployed for G-20 Summit duty to not share photos of the venues or security passes on social media.

The order issued on Wednesday also directed the staff to not use the security pass elsewhere except the G20 duty points and non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously.

"Any misuse of these passes will attract disciplinary action. Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously," it said.

"All officers/officials deployed for duty in connection with G20 Leaders’ Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share photos to anyone through social media,” the DFS order said.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held here from September 9-10.

The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Published September 8th, 2023 at 17:23 IST

