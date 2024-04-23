DGCA Asks Airlines To Allot Seat to Children With Their Parents

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday, April 23, said that the children must be allotted seats along with their parents. The aviation body released a press note addressing the concerns of parents travelling through airlines.

In its new order, DGCA mandates the airlines to allot seats to children with atleast one of their parents. The child in this case must be under 12 years of age and should be travelling with a parent or guardian on the same PNR.

“Airlines shall ensure that children upto the age of 12 years are allocated seats with atleast one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained,” the DGCA said in its press release.

The new order addresses a common concern faced by parents flying with their young children of separation. While having a young kid sitting separate and alone on a flight could be stressful and hard to manage. Further, parents also fear their child being lost during the travel.