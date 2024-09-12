sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:56 IST, September 12th 2024

DGCA Cracks Down: Special Safety Audits Ordered For FTOs to Boost Compliance and Elevate Standards

Aviation watchdog DGCA has ordered a special audit of flying training organisations in the country amid recent accidents involving training aircraft.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DGCA orders special audit of flying training organisations
DGCA orders special audit of flying training organisations | Image: Pexels
