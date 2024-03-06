Updated March 6th, 2024 at 17:07 IST
DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91
DGCA has given Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) to new airlines Fly 91.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has provided the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) to the newly established airline, Fly91. Co-founded by Manoj Chako, a former senior executive of Kingfisher Airlines, the venture, known as 'Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd', received approval from the civil aviation ministry to commence operations under the brand name FLY91 in April last year.
On March 2, Fly91 took off from Manohar International Airport, Mopa in Goa to Bengaluru. It has chosen ‘IC’ as its code, once used by the Indian Airlines which operated from 1953 until 2011 when it merged with Air India.
Advertisement
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.