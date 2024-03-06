Advertisement

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has provided the Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) to the newly established airline, Fly91. Co-founded by Manoj Chako, a former senior executive of Kingfisher Airlines, the venture, known as 'Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd', received approval from the civil aviation ministry to commence operations under the brand name FLY91 in April last year.

On March 2, Fly91 took off from Manohar International Airport, Mopa in Goa to Bengaluru. It has chosen ‘IC’ as its code, once used by the Indian Airlines which operated from 1953 until 2011 when it merged with Air India.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…