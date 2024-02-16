Mumbai Airport Incident: DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice to Air India; Issues Advisory For Airlines

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tragedy struck on a recent Air India flight from New York to Mumbai as an elderly passenger, aged over 80, collapsed and passed away at the Mumbai airport. The passenger over 80 years of age, requested a wheelchair, but decided to walk as he was asked to wait due to heavy demand for a wheelchair. The incident, has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take swift action in ensuring the protection of passengers' rights, particularly those with disabilities or reduced mobility.

According to reports, the elderly passenger had requested a wheelchair upon arrival in Mumbai. However, due to heavy demand, he was asked to wait. In an attempt to proceed without assistance, the passenger decided to walk, leading to the fatal outcome.

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Air India

In response to the incident, DGCA has issued CAR SECTION 3, SERIES ‘M’, PART I, focusing on "Carriage by Air - Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility." The regulation mandates airlines to provide necessary assistance to passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility, ensuring their seamless travel from the departure terminal to the aircraft and vice versa.

Following the guidelines outlined in Para 4.1.7 of the CAR, airlines are obligated to prioritize the particular needs of such passengers and facilitate their journey without any hindrance. In light of Air India's alleged failure to comply with these provisions, a Show Cause Notice has been issued by DGCA, requiring the airline to submit a response within seven days.

Additionally, DGCA has issued an advisory to all airlines, emphasizing the importance of ensuring an adequate number of wheelchairs to assist passengers during embarking and disembarking from aircraft. The advisory aims to prevent similar incidents in the future and uphold the rights of passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility.