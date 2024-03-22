Advertisement

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken stringent action against Air India Limited, imposing a substantial financial penalty of Rs. 80 lakh for serious violations related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management system (FMS) regulations concerning flight crew. As part of its proactive safety measures, DGCA conducted a spot audit of Air India in January this year to assess compliance with FDTL and FMS regulations. The audit uncovered evidence indicating various breaches, including instances of flight crews aged above 60 years operating flights together, inadequate weekly rest, insufficient rest before and after ultra-long-range (ULR) flights, and inadequate rest during layovers – all in contravention of Civil Aviation Requirements.

DGCA’s audit revealed instances of exceeding duty periods

Additionally, the audit revealed instances of exceeding duty periods, inaccurately marked training records, and overlapping duties, further highlighting the operator's failure to adhere to regulatory standards.

Following the audit findings, a show cause notice (SCN) was issued to Air India on March 1st, 2024, prompting the operator to respond to the observed violations. However, the response provided by Air India was deemed unsatisfactory by DGCA. Consequently, the regulatory authority imposed a hefty fine of Rs. 80,00,000/- as a punitive measure.