sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Virat Kohli | Azerbaijan Plane Crash | Manmohan Singh | Bathinda Bus Accident | Abdul Rehman Makki | Pushpa 2 Stampede |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • DGCA Suspends Akasa Air Officials Over Alleged Lapses in Pilots Training

Published 20:04 IST, December 27th 2024

DGCA Suspends Akasa Air Officials Over Alleged Lapses in Pilots Training

Akasa Air Faces DGCA Heat: Key Directors Suspended for Alleged Training Lapses.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the suspension of Akasa Air’s Director of Operations and Director of Training over alleged lapses in the airline’s pilots' training , according to sources. 

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:04 IST, December 27th 2024