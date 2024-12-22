Dhami Inaugurates Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 74 projects worth Rs 188.07 crore, including four electric vehicle charging stations, two automated parking and one ground-floor parking.

Addressing the event here, the chief minister said the construction of two automated parking and one ground-floor parking at a cost of about Rs 11 crore will provide relief from traffic jams and also save time and resources.

The chief minister said four EV charging stations have been inaugurated in the city with the resolve to keep Dehradun free from air pollution.